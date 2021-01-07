S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives $27.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 2.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 4.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STBA stock opened at $27.98 on Friday. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.65.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $85.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

