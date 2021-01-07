S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

STBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of STBA opened at $27.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09 and a beta of 0.65. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $40.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.60.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $85.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 7.60%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in S&T Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 218.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

