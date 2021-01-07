Stably USD (USDS) Trading Down 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Stably USD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. In the last week, Stably USD has traded 1.2% lower against the dollar. Stably USD has a market capitalization of $517,504.68 and $9,549.00 worth of Stably USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stably USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00040423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005064 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.00291665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00029528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,060.75 or 0.02713812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00012844 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Stably USD

Stably USD is a token. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Stably USD’s total supply is 90,000,482,537 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,906 tokens. Stably USD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog. The official website for Stably USD is www.stably.io. Stably USD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin.

Buying and Selling Stably USD

Stably USD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stably USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stably USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stably USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

