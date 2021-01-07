Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

STMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stamps.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.80.

STMP opened at $208.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36 and a beta of 0.50. Stamps.com has a twelve month low of $73.14 and a twelve month high of $325.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.83.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $1.87. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $193.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Stamps.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stamps.com will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Nathan Jones sold 15,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,889,393.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,850.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jonathan Bourgoine sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $315,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,262 shares of company stock worth $13,387,902. Company insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Stamps.com during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 134.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

