Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $175.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $187.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Stanley Black & Decker from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $179.07.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $176.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.98. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total transaction of $1,120,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,747,788. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $126,661.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,594.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock worth $1,913,742. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,859,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,915,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672,038 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,041,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,262 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $263,423,000 after purchasing an additional 360,893 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,565,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,212,000 after purchasing an additional 56,441 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,274,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,598,000 after purchasing an additional 80,737 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.