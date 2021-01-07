Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Receives $18.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STWD. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,545.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:STWD opened at $19.08 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.59 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.39.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The business had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.06%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.