Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post $13.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.67 million and the highest estimate coming in at $13.84 million. Stellus Capital Investment reported sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $56.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.79 million to $56.96 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $56.32 million, with estimates ranging from $55.30 million to $57.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $14.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.94 million.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

NYSE SCM traded down $0.19 on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 93,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.04. The company has a market cap of $201.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.29 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.02.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

