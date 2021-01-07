Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Sterling Construction from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of Sterling Construction stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day moving average of $14.27. The firm has a market cap of $596.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.31. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $21.55.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 17.58%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the third quarter worth $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 549.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,395 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,411 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 21.2% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 8.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sterling Construction Company Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

