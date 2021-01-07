stETH (Lido) Price Hits $1,160.69 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. stETH (Lido) has a total market cap of $21.60 million and $37,342.00 worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, stETH (Lido) has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,160.69 or 0.02990575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get stETH (Lido) alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 30.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00024300 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00109785 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00447151 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.33 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.47 or 0.00243403 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) Profile

stETH (Lido)’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 18,608 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for stETH (Lido) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for stETH (Lido) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.