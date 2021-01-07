Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Neutral

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.39.

Shares of NYSE SF opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $52.80.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 14.66%.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $555,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SF. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 46.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 26.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 777,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after purchasing an additional 162,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,686,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,991,000 after purchasing an additional 139,611 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 23.2% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 701,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,487,000 after purchasing an additional 132,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 217.6% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 185,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after purchasing an additional 127,345 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

