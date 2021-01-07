Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates Top Pick Rating for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM)‘s stock had its “top pick” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

RYTM stock opened at $33.79 on Tuesday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $34.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.30.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ra Capital Management, L.P. sold 30,939 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $1,002,114.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYTM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,954,000 after purchasing an additional 260,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 450.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 256,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 209,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 11,181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC or LEPR heterozygous deficiency obesities, steroid receptor coactivator 1 deficiency obesity, SH2B1 deficiency obesity, MC4 receptor deficiency obesity, Smith-Magenis syndrome obesity, POMC epigenetic disorders, and other MC4R disorders.

