Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Stitch Fix from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $30.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.52.

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $60.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -91.15 and a beta of 2.61. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $72.24.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 118,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,816,239.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 48,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $3,346,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 377,191 shares of company stock valued at $16,242,598. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after purchasing an additional 211,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,916,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after purchasing an additional 31,185 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.35% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

