Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) vs. Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) Head to Head Comparison

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) and Enable (OTCMKTS:ENAB) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Stitch Fix has a beta of 2.61, indicating that its share price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enable has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Stitch Fix and Enable, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 3 5 12 0 2.45 Enable 0 0 0 0 N/A

Stitch Fix presently has a consensus price target of $36.55, suggesting a potential downside of 37.89%. Given Stitch Fix’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Enable.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.3% of Enable shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Enable’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -3.92% -16.07% -8.53% Enable N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Enable’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.71 billion 3.60 -$67.12 million ($0.66) -89.15 Enable N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Enable has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Enable on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Enable Company Profile

Enable Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a Website that enable users to offer excess, new, overstock, close-out, refurbished, and limited supply brand name merchandise to consumer and business customers. The company operates websites that offers merchandise across a range of product categories, including computer products, consumer electronics, apparel, house wares, watches, jewelry, travel, sporting goods, home improvement products, and collectibles using auction style and fixed price formats. It also serves customers through the traditional in-store sales and live liquidation sales. In addition, Enable Holdings provides business-to-business wholesale inventory liquidation services for manufacturers and distributors to sell large quantities of excess inventory, and licenses auction software to third party companies. The company was formerly known as uBid.com Holdings, Inc. and changed the name to Enable Holdings, Inc. in August 2008. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

