Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 3,267 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 400% compared to the average daily volume of 653 call options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPRE. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains stock opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $3.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.32). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.00 million. As a group, analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 66.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Green Plains in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Green Plains by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 262.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Green Plains during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.