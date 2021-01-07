Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Livent (NYSE:LTHM)

Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,709 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 849% compared to the average daily volume of 391 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S&CO Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 6.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 59,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 70.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 941,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 387,874 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Livent during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 11.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after acquiring an additional 23,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Livent by 46.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Livent from $13.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Livent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Livent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. Livent has a fifty-two week low of $3.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.11 and a beta of 2.20.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). Livent had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Livent will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

