Stock Traders Buy High Volume of ZW Data Action Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 2,472 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 561% compared to the typical daily volume of 374 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $1.83. The company had a trading volume of 306,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,705,662. The firm has a market cap of $39.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.34. ZW Data Action Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.18.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. The business had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter.

About ZW Data Action Technologies

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

