Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 18,710 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,048% compared to the typical daily volume of 871 put options.

NYSE HBI opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.57. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $17.74.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 52.04%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

In other news, insider Michael E. Faircloth sold 2,324 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $34,232.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 360,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,313,361.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares in the company, valued at $440,300.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,646 shares of company stock worth $1,278,668 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $36,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 420.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, socks, and hosiery, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

