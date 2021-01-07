Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Call Options (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,680 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,315% compared to the average volume of 260 call options.

AY has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America cut Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.17.

NASDAQ AY opened at $44.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.86 and a beta of 0.76. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $44.95.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 275.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $26,976,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after buying an additional 63,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. 39.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

