Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 17,486 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,221% compared to the typical volume of 1,324 call options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deep Basin Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deep Basin Capital LP now owns 5,243,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $22,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,374 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,791,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,090,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 172,203 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 1,325,559 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 906,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised Comstock Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.60 price objective on shares of Comstock Resources in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Comstock Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.31.

Shares of NYSE CRK opened at $5.01 on Thursday. Comstock Resources has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $8.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.08). Comstock Resources had a negative net margin of 9.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $178.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comstock Resources

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engage in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties, primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 5.3 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 16.7 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.