Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 6,573 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 1,153 call options.

SM has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. BidaskClub upgraded SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners increased their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,404,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SM Energy by 420.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 287,666 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 357.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 154,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 120,853 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SM opened at $7.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $903.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 5.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. SM Energy has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $12.40.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 41.03% and a negative return on equity of 1.57%. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

