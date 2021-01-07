Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of American Express Call Options (NYSE:AXP)

American Express (NYSE:AXP) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 71,109 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,656% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,049 call options.

AXP stock opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.52. American Express has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in American Express by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 10,407 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $591,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.7% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in American Express by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,324 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. 140166 cut shares of American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. DZ Bank cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Express from $115.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.85.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.