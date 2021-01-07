Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 6,898 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,380% compared to the typical volume of 466 call options.

In other news, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 8,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $209,996.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Timothy B. Lowinger sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $71,767.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,754 shares of company stock valued at $477,453. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,252,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 88.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,946,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,464 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 51.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,028,000 after purchasing an additional 972,435 shares in the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 10.4% in the third quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 2,837,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,824,000 after purchasing an additional 267,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mersana Therapeutics by 41.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,910,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,694,000 after purchasing an additional 563,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

MRSN stock opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 13.05 and a quick ratio of 13.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.27. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $29.09.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million. Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.16% and a negative net margin of 8,772.91%. Research analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

MRSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Mersana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Mersana Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.83.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development of antibody drug conjugate (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet need. The company develops Dolaflexin, a platform, which is used to generate a pipeline of proprietary ADC product candidates to address patient populations that are not amenable to treat with traditional ADC-based therapies.

