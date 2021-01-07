Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Genesco Put Options (NYSE:GCO)

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders purchased 1,704 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,211% compared to the average volume of 130 put options.

GCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CL King lifted their price objective on Genesco from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Genesco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Genesco by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,013,000 after purchasing an additional 169,894 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 6,280 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Genesco by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GCO opened at $32.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $48.86.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.99. The company had revenue of $479.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.21 million. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post -2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

