Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. Its main subsidiary is Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company. The company provides banking, trust, investment management, private banking, and brokerage services. It operates in and around Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. “

Get Stock Yards Bancorp alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Stephens downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.67.

SYBT opened at $43.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $989.60 million, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.69. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $44.88.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.10 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 133,922 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,840,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,061,000 after buying an additional 16,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after acquiring an additional 297,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

Recommended Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stock Yards Bancorp (SYBT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stock Yards Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.