StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,918,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 508,730 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.48% of StoneMor worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of StoneMor by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 507,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 190,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in StoneMor by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 157,847 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised StoneMor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of STON opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.08. StoneMor Inc. has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $3.10.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.86 million during the quarter.

StoneMor Profile

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

