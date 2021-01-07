StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP) Sets New 52-Week High at $0.33

StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.30, with a volume of 657380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56.

About StrikePoint Gold Inc. (SKP.V) (CVE:SKP)

StrikePoint Gold Inc, an exploration-stage Company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Willoughby property located in northwestern British Columbia; and Angelina property located in Rice Lake Belt, Manitoba; the Yukon properties comprising 14,031 claims, which includes 22 properties covering an area of approximately 282,000 hectares located in Yukon, Canada; and the Lobstick Property located in the Lobstick area near Lake of the Woods, Ontario.

