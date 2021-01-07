Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 275.94% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

SBBP stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200-day moving average is $2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $178.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 1.72. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $4.63.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 80.86% and a negative net margin of 205.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Strongbridge Biopharma by 198.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 88,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $993,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 40.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,898,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 548,737 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States.

