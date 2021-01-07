Summit Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Summit Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,675,000 after buying an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.06.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $34.00. 1,604,938 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,572,668. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.35, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $53.33.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

