Summit Financial Group Inc. Buys 4,584 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Summit Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 321.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,584 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period.

IJK stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.00. 9,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,614. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $36.37 and a 1-year high of $75.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

