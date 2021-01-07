Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO)

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its position in RGC Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,973 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in RGC Resources were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 490.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,694 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of RGC Resources by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RGC Resources by 11.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,442 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 138.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter.

RGCO traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $24.72. 22,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,221. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a 200-day moving average of $23.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of -0.47. RGC Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.58 and a 12-month high of $31.98.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). RGC Resources had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 17.97%. The company had revenue of $9.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RGC Resources, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This is a boost from RGC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

RGCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RGC Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,144 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 9 metering stations.

