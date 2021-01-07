Summit Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,705 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.4% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. MACRO Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 41,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 74,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.66. 154,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,838,868. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.39.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.