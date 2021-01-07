Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $1.65 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,347 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.02. 30,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,981,937. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.92.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.