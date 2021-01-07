Summit Financial Group Inc. Has $904,000 Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 8,022.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 38,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IPAY traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.29. 253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,908. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.19. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a 52-week low of $30.56 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

