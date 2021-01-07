Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial Group Inc.

Summit Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 230,590 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,325 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group accounts for 2.2% of Summit Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Summit Financial Group were worth $5,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SMMF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Summit Financial Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 633,704 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $149,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,129 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Summit Financial Group by 457.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,615 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

SMMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Summit Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

SMMF traded up $1.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.51. 32,121 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.21 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.41.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $30.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.50 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 10.96%. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.88%.

In related news, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 3,757 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.38 per share, for a total transaction of $80,324.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 416,188 shares in the company, valued at $8,898,099.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary L. Hinkle purchased 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $31,071.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 417,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,184,959.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 8,927 shares of company stock valued at $191,007. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, and Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

