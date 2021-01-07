Summit Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Summit Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.20. 154,821 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,424,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a market cap of $83.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

In other news, Director Patrick Siewert bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 132,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,775,767.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.