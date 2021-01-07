Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Stephens currently has $25.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Summit Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 26th. BidaskClub lowered Summit Materials from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Summit Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sell rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Summit Materials currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.93.

Summit Materials stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 21,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,212,797. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. Summit Materials has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $25.18.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.10). Summit Materials had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $645.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 8,250 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $152,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at $371,706.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph S. Cantie purchased 5,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,266.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,818.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $90,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Summit Materials by 64.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $141,000. Natixis acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth $185,000.

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

