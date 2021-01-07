Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunnova Energy International has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.92.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.02. Sunnova Energy International has a 1 year low of $6.12 and a 1 year high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Michael P. Grasso sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $87,945. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart D. Allen sold 1,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $54,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,570.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,265,315 shares of company stock worth $281,051,481.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 533.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.