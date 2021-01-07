Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sunoco is among the biggest motor fuel distributors in the United States wholesale market in terms of volumes. By distributing more than 10 fuel brands via 10,000 convenience stores under long-term distribution contracts, it will continue to generate stable cash flows. Its distribution networks, spanning across 30 states, reflect a strong business. Notably, fuel consumption is expected to rise in the coming days as the coronavirus vaccine drives are taking place. Moreover, Sunoco’s focus on reducing costs will give a boost to the bottom line. Notably, the partnership expects 2020 adjusted EBITDA to be more than $740 million, higher than the previous guidance. Also, the partnership managed to maintain its high cash distribution amid the recent turbulent period. As such, the stock reflects tremendous upside potential from its current levels.”

Get Sunoco alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Sunoco from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Sunoco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sunoco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $28.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.84. Sunoco has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.14.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunoco news, Director Imad K. Anbouba sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $80,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,918.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Sunoco by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 580,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,146,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 23.8% during the second quarter. Recurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 169,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after acquiring an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunoco by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 83,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 18,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sunoco by 153.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 17,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sunoco (SUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.