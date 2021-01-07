Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have commented on SEPGY. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Superdry from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Superdry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Superdry to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Superdry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Shares of SEPGY opened at $3.55 on Monday. Superdry has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $5.78. The company has a market capitalization of $291.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail and Wholesale segments. The company offers clothing, accessories, and footwear.

