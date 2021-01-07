Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj Sells 2,000 Shares

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 2,000 shares of Surmodics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $87,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 145,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,442.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SRDX opened at $45.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $628.82 million, a P/E ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $49.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.56.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Surmodics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRDX. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Surmodics by 168.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Surmodics by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Surmodics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 914,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

