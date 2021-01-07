Susan R. Salka Sells 14,882 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,882 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.28, for a total transaction of $1,060,788.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,470 shares in the company, valued at $3,454,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.39. The company had a trading volume of 230,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,781. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.65 and a 52-week high of $89.22.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.44 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 45.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 39.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 170.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

