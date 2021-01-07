Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Reaches New 1-Year High at $11.59

Shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.59 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 608225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Several equities analysts have commented on SUZ shares. BidaskClub upgraded Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Scotiabank began coverage on Suzano in a report on Friday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUZ. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Suzano in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Suzano by 107.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 109,072 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Suzano by 61.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 33,264 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Suzano by 18.2% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suzano during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

