Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SVCBY. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS SVCBY opened at $13.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

