Swipe Price Reaches $0.87 on Exchanges (SXP)

Swipe (CURRENCY:SXP) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. During the last week, Swipe has traded up 21.2% against the US dollar. One Swipe token can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002238 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Bilaxy. Swipe has a total market cap of $73.10 million and approximately $80.63 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00025332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.18 or 0.00110974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.24 or 0.00450382 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00049800 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.23 or 0.00226754 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00053666 BTC.

Swipe Profile

Swipe’s total supply is 289,612,084 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,936,975 tokens. The official message board for Swipe is medium.com/SwipeWallet. The official website for Swipe is swipe.io/token. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Swipe

Swipe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swipe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

