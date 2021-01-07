Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $97.00

Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) (LON:SLP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 97 ($1.27) and last traded at GBX 92.20 ($1.20), with a volume of 2254174 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 95 ($1.24).

The company has a current ratio of 9.95, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of £251.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 62.42.

Get Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Johannes Jacobus Prinsloo sold 213,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £119,700 ($156,388.82).

Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) Company Profile (LON:SLP)

Sylvania Platinum Limited primarily engages in the retreatment of platinum group metals (PGM) bearing chrome tailings materials in South Africa and Mauritius. The company produces PGMs, such as platinum, palladium, and rhodium. It holds interests in the Sylvania dump operations, as well as Northern Limb projects.

Recommended Story: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvania Platinum Limited (SLP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.