Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $41.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYF. Barclays raised Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Synchrony Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.19.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.10. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $12.15 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 22.1% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 6,180 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,066,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,905,000 after acquiring an additional 23,514 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,889,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,302,000. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,217,000 after purchasing an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

