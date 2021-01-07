Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $51.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $31.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of several other reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Synchrony Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.19.

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $36.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.10. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 26.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,754,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 41,546,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,677,000 after acquiring an additional 6,490,181 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,750,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,164,000 after acquiring an additional 386,100 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 20.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,658,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,908,000 after acquiring an additional 789,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.1% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,521,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,128,000 after acquiring an additional 178,172 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

