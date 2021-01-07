Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Syneos Health reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $4.41 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.25. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Syneos Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Syneos Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Syneos Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Syneos Health from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syneos Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.07.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $38,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alistair Macdonald sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $84,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,188,999.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,236,868 shares of company stock worth $198,401,175. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNH. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 91.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter valued at about $148,000.

SYNH stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.19. 12,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 641,960. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Syneos Health has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $74.25.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

