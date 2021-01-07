SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Cut to “Hold” at Cross Research

Cross Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.86.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SYNNEX stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.93. 7,066 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,106. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.52. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $102.59 and its 200-day moving average is $123.67.

In other SYNNEX news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total transaction of $764,260.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,933.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,753 shares of company stock worth $4,034,883 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX in the third quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 25.7% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Read More: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.