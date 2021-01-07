Syntropy Market Cap Tops $77.12 Million (NOIA)

Syntropy (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Syntropy has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $77.12 million and $1.12 million worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Syntropy token can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000643 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005703 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.24 or 0.00306001 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00032688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 54.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,160.50 or 0.03108395 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00013444 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Syntropy Token Profile

Syntropy (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The official website for Syntropy is syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Syntropy is medium.com/syntropynet.

Syntropy Token Trading

Syntropy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syntropy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

